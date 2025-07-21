16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, teen’s death, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A juvenile was arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in an 18-year-old’s death in June.

Daeveon Roseboro was shot and killed on the 11000 block of Hyde Point Court on June 11 around 11:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 16-year-old on Friday in connection with the case.

Officials said that, after an interview, the juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and active.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

