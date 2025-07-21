Local

16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, teen’s death, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD investigating homicide in University City
CMPD investigating homicide in University City
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A juvenile was arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in an 18-year-old’s death in June.

Daeveon Roseboro was shot and killed on the 11000 block of Hyde Point Court on June 11 around 11:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 16-year-old on Friday in connection with the case.

READ: CMPD investigating deadly shooting in University City area

Officials said that, after an interview, the juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and active.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: CMPD investigating deadly shooting in University City area

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in University City area

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read