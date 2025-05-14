Shooting under investigation at Hickory convenience store

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Catawba County are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Hickory on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Raceway along Highway 321.

Eyewitnesses describe seeing an argument moments before the gunfire and then seeing a car speed off after the shot was fired.

“Well, we were stunned. We didn’t really know what was happening at that exact moment, but we were stunned,” said witness William Wolfe.

Police said the woman does not have life-threatening injuries, and no suspects have been identified in the case.

