Shooting under investigation in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night in west Charlotte.

It happened just around 11 p.m. Saturday on Fairwood Avenue, just west of S. Tryon Street.

Few details have been released at this time, but we know that one person was hurt with life-threatening injuries after the shooting.

We’re waiting for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to give an update on the shooting. It’s not clear if they’re looking for a suspect at this time.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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