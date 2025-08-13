Shots ring out at Hickory apartments

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are investigating an attempted murder case after multiple rounds were fired at an apartment complex over the weekend. Residents at the Silver Springs Terrace apartments said the gunfire came from a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Nearly a dozen shots were fired around 4 a.m. striking six cars at the complex, according to the police report.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

