Shough’s clutch drive and Smyth’s kick lift the Saints past the Panthers, 20-17

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Charlie Smyth kicked a 47-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation, lifting the Saints to a 20-17 comeback victory over the playoff-hopeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The winning kick by the former Gaelic football player from Northern Ireland prevented Carolina (7-7) from seizing sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

It also capped another encouraging performance by rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who won for the third time in six starts for New Orleans (4-10), which was 1-7 when the 40th overall draft choice took over in Week 9 for season-opening starter Spencer Rattler.

Shough was 24 of 32 for 272 yards, including a 12-yard, tying touchdown pass to Chris Olave with 2:29 left in regulation. He also rushed for a team-high 32 yards and did not turn the ball over.

Shough’s final carry set up the winning kick when he slid feet first at the Carolina 44 and took a big hit to his head area from Lathan Ransom, who was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty that moved the ball the Panthers 29-yard line with 9 seconds left.

Bryce Young passed for 163 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown for Carolina, which is seeking its first playoff berth since 2017. Had the Panthers won in New Orleans, they could have clinched a division title by defeating Tampa Bay in Week 16.

Young’s pinpoint scoring pass to Jalen Coker in tight coverage along the right sideline gave Carolina a 17-7 lead in the third quarter.

After Charlie Smyth’s 42-yard field goal pulled New Orleans to 17-10, the Panthers drove to the Saints 35 early in the fourth quarter, but stalled when defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stuffed Chuba Hubbard’s fourth-and-1 run with 10:56 left.

Smyth kicked a 46-yard field goal that could have pulled the Saints to 17-13 with 7:02 left, but New Orleans accepted an offside penalty against Carolina, taking the points off the board. The offense returned for a fourth-and-1 play, only to be stopped short.

But the gamble proved less costly after New Orleans forced a quick Carolina punt and Shough completed six passes while marching the Saints 78 yards in just 2:08 to tie it.

Carolina took an early 7-0 lead on Rico Dowdle’s physical, 4-yard run.

Devin Neal’s tying, 4-yard TD run capped an unusual 17 play, 95-yard drive that took 11:22 off the clock and included first-down gains on third-and 13 and on fourth-and-1.

Fitzgerald’s 40-yard field goal put Carolina back in front 10-7 at halftime.

Injuries

Panthers: Defensive end Turk Wharton was scratched after being added to the injury report with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Saints: Neal went to the Saints’ locker room shortly after his scoring run in the second quarter and was subsequently rule out for the remainde of the game with a hamstring injury. Safety Justin Reid missed his second straight game with a knee injury after returning to practice on a limited basis this week. Right guard Cesar Ruiz received treatment on the sideline late in the third quarter for an ankle injury. Devaughn Vele jogged back to the locker room late in the third quarter after having his shoulder examined.

Up next

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Saints: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.

