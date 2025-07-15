Shuttered south Charlotte restaurant faces lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte landlord is suing its former tenant over $439,000 for breach of lease.

The ownership entity behind Promenade on Providence filed the lawsuit in Mecklenburg County’s Superior Court. It names Queen City Craft & Gourmet LLC as well as the restaurant’s owners, Mallory C. Read, who goes by Charles, and Catherine Read. The Reads are guarantors on the lease.

Queen City Craft and Gourmet closed in February after more than six years at 5349 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Suite 100. It was located in the Promenade on Providence shopping center, which is owned by Childress Klein as part of a joint venture.

Efforts to reach the Reads were unsuccessful on July 11. The couple is also behind The Dining Car, a food truck in Fort Mill. That brand has not been active on social media since March 27.

