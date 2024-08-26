Sierra’s first NC store coming to Charlotte center

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Pavilion is shaking up its tenant mix with three new retailers: Sierra, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Ulta Beauty. All are slated to open in 2025.

Those deals come as the south Charlotte shopping center was acquired by Florida-based real estate investor CTO Realty Growth Inc. for $94 million.

The deal includes 700,529 square feet of retail space that is nearly fully leased at 9541 South Blvd.

Wyoming-based Sierra has signed a 10-year lease deal for a 19,928-square-foot space. It will be the brand’s first location in North Carolina

