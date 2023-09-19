Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man reported missing in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Willard Lucius Caylor was last seen on Golf Course Drive North in Denver. He is believed to have some sort of cognitive impairment.

Caylor is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, shorts, and sneakers.

Deputies said Caylor could be heading towards Waynesville in a blue 2015 Honda Fit with a license plate that reads DJZ1841.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-735-8202.

