Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old Cleveland County man

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old man in Cleveland County.

Officials said Broome Willie, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, did not make it to a doctor’s appointment in Lincoln County at 10 a.m. on Monday.

He was last seen at 113 Thomspson Drive in Kings Moutain, driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a license plate that reads “CCF8960.”

Willie has black, short hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Willie should call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4822.

