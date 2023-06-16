Single dad opens home to foster children, hopes to inspire others

CHARLOTTE — A southwest Charlotte man has fostered nearly three dozen children on his own.

Peter Mutabazi became a foster parent six years ago.

Mutabazi said he opened his home to 34 foster children in that time.

He adopted one of those kids, Anthony, who is now 17 years old.

The single dad adopted Anthony four years ago.

The Mutabazi household is also home to six foster kids, including two sets of siblings.

Mutabazi hopes sharing his story will inspire other men to help foster children.

“I had never seen a single dad who was a foster parent so I was like there is no way they allow foster parents who are men,” he said.

Mutabazi said he had a difficult childhood in Uganda.

The foster dad said he spent his pre-teen years on the streets.

He stole from a stranger when in return, they gave him food and an education.

That inspired him to have an open mind and heart.

“As a Black man with six white kids, yeah, sometimes people are like, ‘You sound different. They look different,’” Mutabazi said.

The journey taught him that family is not just about sharing the same DNA.

It’s about sharing love with the people who need it most.

“I wanted to create a space for them. Space to feel, ‘I am loved. I am known, and I am OK,’” he said.

Now, Mutabazi shares his foster parenthood journey on social media.

He has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Click here for information on foster care and adoption in North Carolina.

