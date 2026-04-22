Six Flags names new Carowinds park president

CHARLOTTE — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced Tuesday that it will be reintroducing park presidents at 10 of the company’s key parks.

The entertainment company named Bridgette Bywater park president of Carowinds.

Six Flags says park presidents serve as accountable leaders who oversea performance, operations and guest experience.

Bywater has 36 years of amusement industry experience. Before becoming park president, she served as the general managers of Kings Dominion and Soak City and as corporate director of operations for Cedar Fair. Six Flags said she also spearheaded industry-wide COVID-19 response efforts and held leadership roles at Worlds of Fun and Geauga Lake and Wildwater Kingdom.

“I believe that details matter, and I’m passionate about delivering exceptional experiences to both guests and associates,” Bywater wrote. “It is an honor to be a part of the Carowinds legacy. I look forward to driving the business forward with a focus on intentional experiences and warm hospitality.”

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