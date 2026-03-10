Carowinds unveils new festivals, events for 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds will kick off its 2026 season on March 14, featuring an expanded lineup of new festivals and returning events.

The upcoming season includes the debut of a spring haunted attraction, an interactive summer water parade and a local music series.

The park’s 2026 calendar stretches from spring through winter with events including Scream Break, Viva La Fiesta and WinterFest.

Brian Oerding, park manager at Carowinds, said the lineup was created based on guest interest in more year-round activities.

“Our special events continue to grow in popularity, because they create so much value for our guests,” Oerding said. “Guests want more opportunities to visit throughout the year, more reasons to return and this year’s lineup is a direct result of that feedback.”

Spring

The spring season begins with a season passholder preview night on March 13. The general public opening on March 14 marks the start of the park’s 53rd season. From April 3 through April 12, the park will introduce Scream Break, which features “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” attraction six months before Halloween.

Following the spring break festivities, Viva La Fiesta returns for its second year from April 17 to May 17. The festival celebrates Latin culture through themed food, music and entertainment.

Summer

On May 23, the Carolina Harbor Waterpark is scheduled to open for the summer season.

The summer lineup includes the new Bands in Residence music series from June 13 to Aug. 9. This event features local artists from across the region.

The park will also debut the SPLASH! Water Parade, an interactive event with musical performances, floats and water-soaking zones.

Star-Spangled Nights will take place on July 3 and July 4 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States with a fireworks display.

Fall

Fall events begin on Sept. 11 with SCarowinds, which runs on select dates through Nov. 1. The Halloween celebration includes mazes, scare zones and themed food. During the daytime, the park hosts Tricks and Treats, a festival designed for families.

From Nov. Seven to Nov. 22, the park will host Oktoberfest, featuring German cuisine, craft beers and themed entertainment.

Winter

The 2026 season concludes with WinterFest, which runs on select dates from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3. The holiday celebration includes seasonal decor and performances.

On Dec. 31, the park will hold a New Year’s Eve party with a countdown and a fireworks show.

Access to all listed special events is included with a 2026 Gold Season Pass.

Carowinds will share additional event details on its official website. Park officials noted that all dates and event availability are subject to change throughout the season.

