Six Flags sells 7 parks to EPR Properties for $331 million

Six Flags announced a major strategic shift by selling seven of its parks—including Michigan’s Adventure, Schlitterbahn Galveston, Six Flags St. Louis, La Ronde, Great Escape, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun—to EPR Properties for $331 million.

The company says the move will streamline its portfolio and allow deeper investment in the 34 parks it will continue to operate.

All seven parks will run normally through the 2026 season, with season passes and memberships honored and the Six Flags branding retained during the transition.

EPR will partner with experienced operators to manage the parks going forward.

Six Flags frames the sale as a way to strengthen its financial position, focus on parks with the greatest growth potential, and enhance future guest experiences through new attractions, infrastructure upgrades, and more immersive entertainment.

