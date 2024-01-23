Local

School bus involved in crash in Huntsville, MEDIC says

Six injured in school bus crash in Huntsville, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A school bus has been involved in a crash in Huntersville Tuesday morning, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 7 am. on Mount Holly Huntersville Road near Williamsburg Circle.

MEDIC said six people were treated for minor injuries. However, none of the victims were transported.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

