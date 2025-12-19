SLED arrests local town administrator, former police chief in vehicle-tracking case

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — Joshua Ray Glenn, 44, the town administrator of Great Falls and former police chief Kimberly Deane Benenhaley, 41, were arrested and charged Thursday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for their involvement in a conspiracy to place unauthorized tracking devices on private vehicles in Chester County.

The charges against Glenn and Benenhaley stem from incidents that occurred around May 26, during which they allegedly placed tracking devices on three vehicles without obtaining proper legal authorization. According to SLED, the tracking was facilitated through Tracki, a monitoring service that was paid for using a Town of Great Falls credit card assigned to Glenn.

The investigation began when the Great Falls Police Department and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from SLED.

This case is being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Both Glenn and Benenhaley face serious charges, including misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and three counts of harassment in the first degree.

During the surveillance, Glenn reportedly shared maps generated from the Tracki service with a town councilmember via text message. The data corroborated information obtained by investigators, leading to the recovery of the tracking devices from the vehicles in question, SLED reported.

Upon their arrests, Glenn and Benenhaley were booked into the Chester County Detention Center, where they face ongoing proceedings regarding the misconduct and the ramifications of their alleged actions.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will lead the prosecution of the case against Glenn and Benenhaley, which is expected to unfold in the coming weeks as legal processes are initiated.

