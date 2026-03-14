SLED Arson Unit investigating fatal house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a house fire in Chesterfield County early Friday morning.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire alongside the Teals Mill Fire Department around 3 a.m. The home was located off Bear Creek Road.

When crews arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews began fire suppression efforts and initiated a search of the home.

One of the home’s residents was found inside. First responders administered life-saving efforts. But the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for our community,” Sheriff Cambo Streater said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. We are grateful for the quick response and hard work of our fire personnel and first responders who worked tirelessly during this incident.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit is investigating the fire alongside the South Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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