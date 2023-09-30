CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the loss of a fellow officer on Friday: K-9 Rico.

The three-year-old Belgian Malinois mix joined the force just over a year ago before he was shot and killed on Thursday in Charleston County while trying to apprehend a suspect wanted for shooting a deputy.

According to our ABC News affiliate WBJF News, Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot by Ernest Robert Burbage, III, 38, on Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, around 2 p.m., officers sent a robot to a home believed to be Burbage’s on John’s Island.

WBJF reports that K-9 Rico was sent into the home behind the robot, where Burbage shot him. Officials then shot Burbage, and he died at the scene.

While on the force, K-9 Rico served on SLED’s SWAT Team and its K-9 Tracking Team.

SLED says K-9 Rico did several hours of training before joining the force. He was also a part of multiple apprehensions, keeping the community, SLED law enforcement, and SLED SWAT officers safe while on duty.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and heartfelt messages from the community and our fellow law enforcement officers. K-9 Rico is a hero who saved countless lives yesterday and throughout his short career,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Please keep SLED’s SWAT Team, SLED’s K-9 Tracking Team, Special Agent Richard Hunton, III, and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

SLED K-9 killed while trying to apprehend suspect wanted for shooting deputy (Courtesy of: SLED)

During his time on the force, K-9 Rico became very close with SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton, III. He spent every day with Hunton and lived with him.

SLED says details about a memorial for K9 Rico will be released at the appropriate time.

