SLED rescues 47 dogs, arrests 4 in animal fighting and drug bust

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) rescued 47 dogs and seized drugs, guns, and money, charging four people with multiple offenses related to animal fighting and drug activities.

The operation led to the arrest of Diara Charles Talford, Devin Dashaud Mobley, Zion Damir Hairston, and Nicos Kendrell Little, who face various charges including animal fighting, ill treatment of animals, criminal conspiracy, and drug-related offenses.

Diara Charles Talford, 33, was charged with seven counts of animal fighting or baiting, two counts of ill treatment of animals, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Talford also faces two counts of trafficking in cocaine and distribution of cocaine base, among other drug charges.

Devin Dashaud Mobley, 32, was charged with ten counts of animal fighting or baiting, ill treatment of animals, criminal conspiracy, and a related drug charge.

Zion Damir Hairston, 22, was charged with ten counts of animal fighting or baiting and criminal conspiracy.

Nicos Kendrell Little, 37, was charged with eight counts of animal fighting or baiting, criminal conspiracy, and ill treatment of animals.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) assisted in the investigation.

The rescued dogs were placed with the Humane World for Animals organization for veterinary care.

Talford and Mobley were booked into the Chester County Detention Center, while Little and Hairston were booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center.

The cases will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

