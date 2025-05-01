Several dogs rescued in Anson County from alleged animal cruelty situation

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Several dogs are recovering after they were rescued from an alleged animal cruelty situation.

However, one dog sadly did not make it, and now a man is facing charges.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the Anson County Animal Shelter about what’s next for the dogs in their care.

A week ago, shelter director Maureen Lett said five dogs were found chained outside a home off Mayflower Road during an investigation by the sheriff’s office into a social media post.

One dog was found dead, and another was removed before animal control arrived. The dog’s owner, Andre Dunlap, was then charged with animal cruelty after Lett said preliminary necropsy results said the dog died from parasites and improper feeding.

According to Lett, Dunlap kept the dogs on that property; however, he did not live there.

“The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has been very helpful. We could never have done these charges without them,” said Lett.

She said the shelter examined the other dogs and found two of them are doing well, while the third is heartworm positive and will need additional treatment.

“We don’t adopt heartworm-positive dogs because that’s a huge cost for someone. So, usually I try to find a rescue placement, and we also try to fundraise for the rescue to pay for that cost. So they can go on and live their best life,” said Lett.

The shelter said it works really closely with the non-profit Friends of Anson County. They work to provide resources for pet owners to prevent something like this.

Currently, the animal shelter said they are borrowing an officer from Montgomery County while they work to hire someone full-time. They said they need that position filled so they can respond to complaints in Anson County.

