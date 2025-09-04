Sleep supplements: The benefits and potential risks

CHARLOTTE — A Consumer Reports survey shows only 43% of people describe their sleep quality as “good.”

Many people turn to supplements to help, so Consumer Reports looked into the benefits and possible risks of taking them.

“If you’re consistently losing sleep, studies have shown that it can wreak havoc on your body and increase your risks for anxiety and depression,” Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria said.

A recent survey found that in the past year, about 1 in 6 Americans used dietary or natural supplements to sleep better.

Unlike sleep medications, which are prescribed by a doctor, sleep supplements can be found over-the-counter.

Melatonin is a naturally produced hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. It helps control when you’re sleepy and when you feel awake. Evidence suggests it may help you doze off about seven minutes faster, on average.

“Research shows it may be useful for people with jet lag or certain sleep disorders, but be sure not to overdo it,” Loria said. “You don’t want to interfere with your body’s natural production of melatonin.”

Other supplements promoted for sleep include:

CBD, which is a compound found in both hemp and marijuana. Users do not get high from CBD. Some early research suggests CBD may be a reasonable treatment for insomnia, but more research is needed.

One study suggests that if your Vitamin D levels are low, adding it may help you nod off faster and sleep longer.

If restless leg syndrome is keeping you awake, your doctor may recommend iron supplements.

“If you do decide to try a supplement, be sure to look for a trustworthy seal on the bottle from a group like, U.S. Pharmacopeia, ConsumerLab.com, or NSF,” Loria said.

Experts say you can also try the “3-2-1 rule” to help you sleep.

Three hours before bed, no more food, then two hours before, no more beverages. One hour before bed, turn off your phone, TV and any other screens.

