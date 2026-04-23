Smoke from pallet fire seen for miles

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Smoke could be seen for miles on Thursday after pallets caught on fire in Lincoln County.

Several tanker trucks are cycling in and out to supply water to the fire along Horseshoe Lake Road at Highway 321.

Crews were in the woods battling the blaze with limited access to water. The fire started at Bob’s Pallets.

Firefighters from multiple departments and the Forestry Service responded.

The fire was put out, but crews stayed on the scene to douse remaining embers.

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