Smoking materials ignite house fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house in west Charlotte was set ablaze Saturday morning when smoking materials caught fire incidentally, Charlotte Fire Department says.

The house, located on Auten Street near Johnson C. Smith University, suffered $40,000 in property and content damages, CFD estimates.

CFD told Channel 9 they arrived at 2:18 a.m.

A picture shared by CFD was timestamped at 3:59 a.m. after the fire was put out.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in eight minutes, and no one was injured.

The residents did not request assistance in new housing, so CFD does not have displacement information.

