$7M road resurfacing project to improve drive in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A smoother drive is on the way for multiple streets in Iredell County.
>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions
The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $7-million resurfacing project to a contractor, which will improve 36 roads, including:
- Highway 70 between Nabors Road and the Rowan County line.
- Wiggins, Lippard Farm, and Red Chimney roads will also be resurfaced.
Crews could start on the project as early as Monday.
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