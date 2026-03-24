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$7M road resurfacing project to improve drive in Iredell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - North Carolina Department of Transportation
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A smoother drive is on the way for multiple streets in Iredell County.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $7-million resurfacing project to a contractor, which will improve 36 roads, including:

  • Highway 70 between Nabors Road and the Rowan County line. 
  • Wiggins, Lippard Farm, and Red Chimney roads will also be resurfaced.

Crews could start on the project as early as Monday.

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