$7M road resurfacing project to improve drive in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A smoother drive is on the way for multiple streets in Iredell County.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $7-million resurfacing project to a contractor, which will improve 36 roads, including:

Highway 70 between Nabors Road and the Rowan County line.

Wiggins, Lippard Farm, and Red Chimney roads will also be resurfaced.

Crews could start on the project as early as Monday.

VIDEO: Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

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