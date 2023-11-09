Local

Smyrna man launches successful write-in campaign to win mayor

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

Robert Whitesides Faulker, Jr.

SMYRNA, S.C. — The man who won the election to be mayor of Smyrna in York County wasn’t on the ballot. Robert Whitesides Faulker, Jr. tells Channel 9 that he missed the registration deadline to get on the ballot so he “had to get the whole town to write him in.”

He was successful.

Despite not being on the ballot, Robert Whitesides Faulkner, Jr. defeated Frances Faulkner, 19-7. Frances Faulkner is his aunt.

Robert Whitesides Faulkner Jr. says voters like his message of transparency.

He says election officials praised the town of Smyrna for a high-voter turnout. According to 2021 census results, the town has a population of 58.




