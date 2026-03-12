Snowfall and strong winds hit the mountains

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The North Carolina mountains are experiencing strong winds and snowy conditions Thursday after morning storms caused temperatures to plummet.

This is a big change from yesterday when highs were in the 70s.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty says the winds in the high country are reaching speeds of over 30 miles per hour.

The weather is also beginning to cause issues for those in area. In the five counties that Blue Ridge Energy serves, there have already been hundreds of outages due to the winds.

