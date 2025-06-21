‘So important’: West Charlotte Juneteenth event celebrates historical ‘West Fest’

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people gathered outside of West Charlotte High School to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday afternoon. But Juneteenth was not the only event they were highlighting.

The “Ode to West Fest” celebrates culture, music and food. It is named in honor of West Fest, an event that brought people together in the historically-Black Beatties Ford Road corridor almost 40 years ago.

Celebrations included a dance competition, food, vendors, children’s events, as well as a place to learn from elders about the importance the Beatties Ford Road corridor had in their lives.

“Access is important,” attendee Alesha Brown said. “A lot of our seniors literally walked here, or we were able to shuttle them here. that’s why it was so important for us to have it here, right in front of West Charlotte High School.”

Organizers told Channel 9 that they wanted people who attended to learn about the civil rights history that unfolded along the corridor.

