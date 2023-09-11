Soft Surroundings to sell assets as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring

CHARLOTTE — Soft Surroundings, which sells women’s clothes, beauty products, gifts and home décor, plans to sell its direct-to-consumer assets to another retailer as part of a restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy. If approved, the plan calls for shuttering the retailer’s brick-and-mortar stores.

The St. Louis-based retailer’s parent, Soft Surroundings Holdings LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston. Soft Surroundings is owned by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Brentwood Associates.

Soft Surroundings has three stores in North Carolina, including a Charlotte location, and one in South Carolina.

