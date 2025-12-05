Solar companies shift strategies as incentives expire at end of 2025

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, North Carolina has more than 7,300 workers in the solar industry. Up through this year, it was considered one of the fastest growing employment sectors in the state but the passage the federal spending bill in July marked a big shift in the country’s energy priorities.

Dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the legislation ended a number of clean energy tax credits, including the 30% residential tax credit for homeowners looking to install solar and battery backups. Under the new rules, customers need to have their solar systems installed, inspected and connected to the grid by the end of 2025 in order to qualify for the credit.

Bryce Bruncati, the residential sales director at Raleigh-based 8M solar, said that meant his team had to pivot quickly.

“We went from a multi-year, six-year step down to cliff in six months,” he said. “So that’s just kind of tough for any business to figure out.”

For the past several months, Bruncati said that meant handling a rush of requests trying to add solar before the tax credits expire by January. He expects sales to plummet.

“We are expecting a potential 40% to 50% market contraction, and unfortunately, that’s going to really impact locally owned installers, but I expect many of them to close their doors,” he said.

Some in the renewable industry are already feeling the hit. Asheville-based Pine Gate Renewables filed bankruptcy and laid off more than 700 employees earlier this year, due to what they called market headwinds.

Bruncati said 8M is reevaluating its sales strategy to try and ensure the company won’t have to do the same.

“We’re trying to keep the teams we have, and our current employees,” he said.

At the center of the strategy is affordability. While solar is expected to cost more next year, Bruncati points out power is too.

He expects things like solar leasing can make a difference on both fronts. Leasing allows homeowners to rent solar and battery systems and start reaping the benefits of energy savings at a much lower, upfront cost.

“That also has the benefit of making solar accessible to a lot of people who maybe couldn’t order in the first place,” he said.

Industry advocates say leasing is a viable option, but those interested should keep in mind, solar leasing typically requires long-term contracts and include annual price increases. Homeowners should work with reputable installers and check annual price increases against the average utility-rate increase for their area to ensure their lease actually provides its promised savings.

As the cost of energy rises, Bruncati said the value of home solar and batteries will, too. He’s hopeful that means demand will return in the long-term and stay stable enough to help businesses like 8M weather this sudden market shift.

“Ratepayers, people that care about the climate, people that care about local small businesses and jobs and economic output, everyone benefits from like a thriving solar industry,” he said.

VIDEO: Homeowner upset with solar company despite ‘tremendous dip’ in power bills

Homeowner upset with solar company despite ‘tremendous dip’ in power bills

©2025 Cox Media Group