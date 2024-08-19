Solar panel system sparks fire at north Charlotte building

CHARLOTTE — A solar panel system was the cause of a fire that sparked at a north Charlotte building over the weekend, Charlotte Fire said.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday along North Graham Street near Camp North End. When crews arrived, they found smoke billowing from the structure.

Charlotte Fire investigators discovered the fire was coming from the roof. Firefighters climbed up with hoses and extinguishers while sweeping the inside of the building to make sure there were no more flames.

On the roof, firefighters identified the source of the blaze to be the building’s solar panels.

It took 30 firefighters 14 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Charlotte fire said it was an “unspecified abnormal electrical event in the solar panel system” that started the fire accidentally.

