Solar project opponents plan protest at York County council meeting

FORT MILL, S.C. — The battle over a solar plant facility is back on.

Dozens plan to protest at tonight’s York County Council meeting after learning the company still plans to build despite losing its approval.

Silfab Solar says it intends to start production on panels by the end of the year, but that plan has outraged neighbors.

“I was pretty surprised to hear them say that,” said Nicole Forde, a parent in York.

Forde told Channel 9′s Tina Terry she’s upset by Silfab’s decision to push forward with plans to put a solar panel manufacturing facility on Logistics Lane. The site is within walking distance of two new Fort Mill public schools.

Last month, the York County Zoning and Appeals Board ruled in favor of neighbors who challenged Silfab’s right to open in an area zoned “Industrial Light.”

Residents say they’re concerned about the health impact of the facility, while the company says there are no harmful effects on the local environment by its production.

“I just feel like the decision was made and the vote that was made doesn’t mean anything to Silfab, and that’s very upsetting to our community,” Forde told Terry.

Neighbors plan on protesting the development when the York County Council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday.

Silfab sent a statement to Channel 9 Monday afternoon that said, in part, “We are going through due process and are still exploring our next steps, but we fully expect to move forward with our plans and to be on time with our solar cell assembly plant.”

The company says last month’s board decision wasn’t final.

While it works on another path forward, Forde says they won’t give up.

Terry reached out to York County’s manager Monday morning. He said Silfab can appeal that zoning decision in state circuit court. The company has until July 29 to do that.

