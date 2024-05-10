York County zoning board reverses decision on solar cell manufacturer

FORT MILL, S.C. — The residents of Fort Mill expressed their concerns about a planned plant on Logistics Lane during the zoning board of appeals meeting on Thursday night.

Officials previously allowed the facility, but residents worried about the amount of chemicals on site.

The appeals board reversed the approval of the solar power manufacturer in a light industrial district, which is how that community is zoned.

Channel 9 will be reaching out to the company for a response.

