Some local Harris Teeters closing early Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area is facing an incoming ice storm, with impacts beginning Saturday evening.

Harris Teeter officials announced that on Saturday, many local markets will be closing early.

Some locations will be closing at 8 p.m. Officials said a complete list of stores closing early will be published on Harris Teeter’s social media.

Officials said, weather permitting, all stores will be reopening at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

FORECAST: Wintry mix moves in this afternoon, evening

FORECAST: Wintry mix moves in this afternoon, evening

©2026 Cox Media Group