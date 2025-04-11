Some neighbors oppose proposed development because of bald eagles

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — It’s called “Deal Lake.” The company, Toll Brothers, wants to build more than 60 houses.

Chad Emerine lives nearby. He and others told Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke they’re worried about multiple issues: erosion, stormwater, sewage, and even bald eagles.

“Will we be impacted by more water impact or silt and erosion coming into our lake that’s going to negatively impact the wildlife, negatively impact our quality of life in here?” Emerine asked. “We know development will come there. We just want to make sure it doesn’t have a negative impact on us.”

Neighbors started a petition against the project. It has more than 6,000 signatures.

Plus, they have questions about Toll Brothers’ environmental track record. Neighbors in other developments in Weddington criticize the company’s work, neighbors like Danny Ellis in the Bromley area. He says he’s not anti-developer, that he is one and has been for about 40 years.

But, he says, Toll Brothers left runoff issues, filling the cove behind his house.

“I never envisioned that it would turn into what it’s turned into,” he said.

He says the developer did split the cost to dredge the water, but that neighbors still had to pay about $40,000 and “it needs to be dredged again.”

As for the developer’s side, Stoogenke researched public records and found Toll Brothers was going to build 93 houses, but changed that to 62. It increased setbacks and buffers, including for the eagles, adjusted its septic and stormwater plans, and offered to use more erosion control measures during construction.

Action 9 reached out to Toll Brothers and the town for comment, but didn’t hear back in time for this report.

Next step is a public hearing Monday night.

