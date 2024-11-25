Some say thieves targeting iPhones bought through AT&T, delivered by FedEx

CHARLOTTE — People say thieves are stealing Apple iPhones bought through AT&T and delivered by FedEx from porches across the country.

Leroy, who asked not to use his last name, says his daughter bought an iPhone 16 through AT&T.

He says FedEx delivered it and showed Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke a video of the driver. Leroy says no one was home at the time, but when he got there later that day the phone was gone.

“So we went back, looked at the cameras and that’s when we found a young lady that pulled in my driveway,” he said. “She went to my front porch first and realized it wasn’t there and she came back.”

Then, you can see in the video, that the woman walks toward the backyard like she knew where to look. “She was looking at her phone like someone was directing her,” Leroy said.

He feels she wasn’t some random porch pirate who got lucky. He thinks this was a coordinated crime, especially considering the timing. “It was shortly after FedEx delivered it,” he said.

Plus, according to multiple news sources such as the Wall Street Journal, people have been reporting similar cases across the country. Many involve the same combination: iPhones bought through AT&T and delivered by FedEx. The WSJ article says it appears the criminals may have had access to the tracking information somehow.

Leroy says he told police. “I’m not sure who’s at fault, but (I wish) someone would step up and be responsible for it,” he said.

He says AT&T reimbursed his daughter’s phone.

Stoogenke asked all three companies why thieves may be targeting the combination of iPhones, AT&T, and FedEx. Apple didn’t respond in time for this report. The other two companies wouldn’t say but did remind customers they offer options if they’re worried about theft.

AT&T emailed:

“We strive to make delivery as simple and frictionless as possible for our customers. For customers who prefer an in-store option, we offer AT&T store pickup. We require signatures in several markets where we have experienced theft issues. And we regularly make changes to our processes, whether it is type of delivery or even type of packaging, to reduce instances of these thefts. Parcel theft is a concern across many businesses, and it is something we take seriously. We work with law enforcement agencies and parcel carriers to protect our deliveries from these sophisticated criminals. We understand how frustrating and stressful these events can be for our customers. When these unfortunate events occur, we work as quickly as possible with the customer to make it right.”

FedEx emailed:

“We take package thefts very seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and deter such activities. We have rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly remind our team members of the importance of both personal and package safety. This includes remaining vigilant when delivering a package and immediately reporting any unusual activity. FedEx works closely with shippers of high-value goods on enhanced security measures. A shipper can request Hold at Location or Direct Signature Required services, or redirect a package to FedEx Office or Walgreens, so a package is not left unattended at a business or residence. These tools have proven very helpful in combating porch piracy. Additionally, our solutions such as FedEx Delivery Manager, Estimated Time Delivery Window, and the FedEx mobile app offer recipients a convenient experience with more control over the timing and location of their deliveries.”

VIDEO: What can you do when your Facebook profile is hijacked?

‘People are posting that I’m this scumbag’: What can you do when your Facebook profile is hijacked?





'

©2024 Cox Media Group