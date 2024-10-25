Scammers try toll road text scheme on Action 9

CHARLOTTE — Several people say they’ve gotten text messages saying they owe money for using toll lanes. It even happened to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

Stoogenke spoke with Antionette Williams, who told him that when she hops in her car and wants to see family, she usually takes the toll lanes.

“Zip right through all that traffic,” she said.

So she expects a bill. But no one should expect this: A bill in the form of a text.

Someone texted Stoogenke six times this past weekend. Each message says the same thing: He owes $3.69 and will owe $39 and change if he pays late.

It’s all spelled right so you may buy into it, but don’t.

The scam isn’t new. The N.C. Turnpike Authority warns about it often. But Stoogenke has been hearing more about it lately for some reason.

That said, the Turnpike Authority told him it hasn’t “seen a dramatic increase” in this scam recently. Either way, still be careful and remember the state will never charge you by text, just mail or email.

“I need to hear that today and people are constantly coming up with different schemes. That’s why we need you on the job. Thank you for what you do,” Williams told Stoogenke.

If you have any questions about owing toll money, look into it the right way. Click here and scroll to the bottom.

