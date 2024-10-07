Some schools remain closed for foreseeable future after Helene

NORTH CAROLINA — Several school districts have announced their extended closures due to the ongoing impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.

>> See the full list of closures below.

Ashe County Public Schools

Ashe County Schools will remain closed for the week due to the ongoing impacts of Helene.

Avery County Schools

Avery County Schools will remain closed until it is safe to return. The district plans to give a 72-hour notice of reopening before announcing a return to class.

Burke County Public Schools

Burke County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, with optional workdays for staff.

Caldwell County Schools

Due to ongoing road conditions and downed trees and power lines, Caldwell County Schools will be closed for students on Monday, Oct. 7. It’s an optional workday for staff.

Watauga County Schools

Watauga County Schools will be closed the entire week for students, teachers, and teacher assistants. All schools have power but internet and phone systems are not operational at six schools. Road conditions are also a concern.

