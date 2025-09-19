Songwriter known for ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel,’ ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ dies in NC plane crash

FRANKLIN, N.C. — Prolific songwriter Brett James has died in a plane crash in western North Carolina.

The National Songwriters Hall of Fame confirmed that James was killed in a plane crash Thursday.

The plane crash happened near Franklin, North Carolina, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Our partners at WLOS reported that three people were on board, but no one survived the crash.

James was known for writing multiple Country music hits, including Carrie Underwood’s Grammy-winning “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” His first No. 1 hit was “Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews in 2001.

James was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He’s credited with more than 300 tracks on major labels.

WLOS reported that the plane was registered to James. The cause of the crash hasn’t been released at this time.

(VIDEO: ‘Out of nowhere’: CMPD investigating deadly Uptown shooting in broad daylight)

‘Out of nowhere’: CMPD investigating deadly Uptown shooting in broad daylight

©2025 Cox Media Group