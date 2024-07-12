Son’s college sports career helps launch family business, build sense of community

CHARLOTTE — A new barbershop is now open in Charlotte and its owner hopes to create a stronger sense of community within its walls.

“I want the community to have a place to where, if they want to know anything about basketball, the good, the bad, the ugly, if you’re coming to Charlotte, come to The House of Hoops,” said Brian Mack, House of Hoops Barbershop.

It’s a cross between a barbershop, respite, and museum of Charlotte basketball history, which is seated along Little Rock Road on Charlotte’s west side.

“Community, family, that’s what it’s all about,” Brian Mack said.

It’s been two weeks since opening day at the House of Hoops barbershop and Brian Mack’s dream for at least the last decade.

“My dad, he had been talking about it for a long time, like, ‘Oh, I want to open up a barbershop,’” said BJ Mack, former South Carolina forward.

So, his son, BJ Mack, helped make it happen using money he earned through Name, Image, Likeness deals all while playing the game.

“To talk about that now, it’s insane,” BJ Mack said. “That was unheard of for college students, having that type of money to be able to give back to your community, and your family. It’s only going to build generational wealth.”

He added, “It’s also a downside to that because now you have kids just going, now they just see it as college as a way to make money.”

“I mean, when he came to me with the idea at first, I was like ‘no, no, no,’ but then he sat down and was like, ‘Dad, not only do I want to do it because I know this is something you wanted to do, I want to do it,’” Brian Mack said. “So, I can learn the principles of business.”

Then there are life’s principles.

The two said the barbershop is an investment for their family’s future, as well as a community classroom.

“Like Jeff McGinnis is on the wall. Patrick Williams from West Charlotte. Jaden Springer, BJ, all of these guys are very visible throughout the community,” Brian Mack said. “Eventually, what we want to do is cover up all the empty black space here and eventually hang guys’ jerseys from here. We want kids, it to be tangible for them to be able to come see it. I don’t have to go downtown. I don’t have to go there. I can go right in my neighborhood and see greatness.”

