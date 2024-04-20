NC State legend, DJ Burns, lands NIL deal with two state agencies

CHARLOTTE — Have you ‘herd’ the news?
A beloved basketball player has just landed a ‘dairy sweet’ deal.
North Carolina State Legend, DJ Burns, has just signed a brand-new name, image, and likeness deal with the North Carolina Dairy Producers Association and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
Burns filmed a video at NC State’s Dairy Education Center to promote NC-produced milk.
(WATCH BELOW: Parents of NC State breakout star DJ Burns reflect on his journey to Final Four)
