NC State legend, DJ Burns, lands NIL deal with two state agencies

CHARLOTTE — Have you ‘herd’ the news?

A beloved basketball player has just landed a ‘dairy sweet’ deal.

North Carolina State Legend, DJ Burns, has just signed a brand-new name, image, and likeness deal with the North Carolina Dairy Producers Association and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Burns filmed a video at NC State’s Dairy Education Center to promote NC-produced milk.

(WATCH BELOW: Parents of NC State breakout star DJ Burns reflect on his journey to Final Four)

Parents of NC State breakout star DJ Burns reflect on his journey to Final Four













©2024 Cox Media Group