Family demands answers after father killed by underage drunk driver in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A family is in mourning after their loved one was killed by a drunk driver who slammed into their motorcycle in Monroe.

Troopers said the driver was under the influence, as well as under the legal drinking age. Now, investigators are trying to figure out how he got the alcohol.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the victim’s family, who said they have the same question and need answers.

Emotions were heavy as Jillian Walton knelt at the memorial for her long-time boyfriend, Steve Phillips, while surrounded by his two children.

“He was the love of my life…" Jillian Walton expressed.

Walton said Phillips was riding his motorcycle early Sunday morning when he was killed near Olive Branch Road and Mallard Landing Drive.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the other driver, Jarod Helms, was drunk when he crossed the yellow line and hit Phillips head-on.

Helms is now facing charges for Phillips’ death, as well as for drinking underage. The Alcohol Law Enforcement said it is leading the investigation into where he got the alcohol.

“Steve was five years sober and killed by an 18-year-old drunk driver,” said Jillian Walton.

His daughter, Reese Phillips, told Channel 9 that her father had struggled with alcohol until one day he woke up wanting to change. She said her father loved motorcycles and always made family a priority.

“He was my best friend … I looked up to him my entire life. If I ever need anything, he was the first person I would call," Reese Phillips expressed.

“Wish I could have seen him one last time,” said his son, Caileb Phillips.

The family said they hope this story will make others think twice before driving drunk.

“I want to know why he thought he was okay to do that. I want to know where he got the alcohol. I’d like to know if he’s sorry,” said Jillian Walton.

Phillips’ family said they will attend every court appearance and are determined to see Helms face consequences for what happened.

