Sophia Bush, Busy Phillipps to visit UNC Charlotte in support of Kamala Harris

CHARLOTTE — Actresses Sophia Bush and Busy Phillipps will visit UNC Charlotte on Thursday to discuss reproductive freedom and their support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Their visit in support of the VP comes the same day Harris is holding a rally in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum.

This is the latest in a series of visits by the Harris campaign focused on abortion rights. On Sunday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Latorya Beasley spoke in Asheville. Beasley’s IVF embryo transfer was canceled in Alabama after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling. On Monday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz headlined a stop in Raleigh.

The Harris campaign’s “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” national bus tour will make at least 50 stops, according to the campaign.

Actresses Sophia Bush and Busy Philipps will hold a rally for VP Kamala Harris tomorrow on UNC Charlotte's campus. The focus will be reproductive rights @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/pZFGszc6je — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 11, 2024

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina lawmakers passed a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks.

Abortion rights are a top issue for the Harris campaign.

At the debate Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump did not say whether he would veto a national abortion ban. Harris said she would sign a bill that restores the protections under Roe v. Wade.

Bush starred in the NC-based show “One Tree Hill” for more than a decade. Phillips recently played Mrs. George in Mean Girls.

