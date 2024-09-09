Kamala Harris to rally in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris will be returning to Charlotte this week for a campaign rally, her campaign announced on Monday.

Harris is making stops in Charlotte and Greensboro on Thursday. A rally in Charlotte is tentatively set for around 4 p.m.

A location hasn’t been announced yet, but plan on traffic impacts as the vice president lands in Charlotte and travels to the event.

The rally comes a week after former President Donald Trump visited Charlotte to speak at a Fraternal Order of Police event.

After the rally in Charlotte, Harris will head up to Greensboro for another campaign event.

The vice president has made a few trips to North Carolina in recent weeks as polling from the New York Times shows the upcoming presidential race is nearly tied in North Carolina.

We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

