Sources: Mecklenburg County chief district court judge to be replaced

CHARLOTTE — There are plans to replace Mecklenburg County’s chief district court judge, multiple sources told Channel 9.

North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby plans to replace Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch, multiple sources told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz and Joe Bruno on Tuesday.

Trosch will be replaced by Judge Roy Wiggins, effective May 1, per sources.

The move comes in the wake of recent issues in the Mecklenburg County court. Sáenz has reported on the backlog of cases in Mecklenburg County, low bonds for repeat offenders, and a controversial rollout of the county’s new electronic court system. The new system was ordered by Newby’s office as a county-by-county statewide rollout. Trosch, along with the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Courts, were tasked with the local rollout.

Amid those concerns, Trosch has been active in the community, speaking at city council, and changing policy on setting bonds for certain crimes. Last year, Trosch spoke with Sáenz about repeat offenders being released on bond, and she said issues needed to be fixed by the state legislature.

After Channel 9′s continued reporting, lawmakers took action. Trosch, along with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather met multiple times and were key players in working with lawmakers to help draft the bill.

Trosch was first appointed as Chief Judge for District 26 in February 2020 after the retirement of former Chief Judge Regan A. Miller.

It’s not clear what’s next for Trosch at this time. It’s also not clear what led Newby to the reported plan.

Judge Wiggins serves in District 26 and was elected to Seat 12 in 2018.

Channel 9 has reached out to Chief Justice Newby’s office, as well as the Mecklenburg County Court, for a comment on the development.

A Mecklenburg County representative told Sáenz that they were working on a response before the end of Tuesday.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

