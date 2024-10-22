South Carolina had record turnout for first day of early voting

SOUTH CAROLINA — Voters set a new record on the first day of early voting in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, about 125,900 people went to cast their ballots on Monday. It topped the previous one-day early voting record set during the General Election on Nov. 4, 2022.

The news comes after North Carolina set the same record. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, 353,166 voters went to the polls on the first day of early voting in the Tar Heel State.

Early voting in the Carolinas goes until Nov. 2. You can find early voting sites in South Carolina at this link and in North Carolina at this link.

To hear from the North Carolina candidates running for office in their own words, read the Political Beat’s Candidate Guide.

Before voting, be sure to check your S.C. or N.C. registration. You must also bring photo identification.

If you are an absentee voter, you can track your S.C. ballot or N.C. ballot.

(WATCH BELOW: Voter finds out why he was turned away at Charlotte polling site)

Voter finds out why he was turned away at Charlotte polling site





©2024 Cox Media Group