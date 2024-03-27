South Carolina has $1.8B that lawmakers don’t know what to do with

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina lawmakers say they have $1.8 billion in the bank but don’t know where it came from or where it should go.

The Associated Press says it’s the latest trouble between the state’s books and the two agencies that are in charge of balancing accounts.

This issue appears to involve actual cash and elected Republican Treasurer Curtis Loftis. He’s in charge of writing checks for the state.

State Senate leaders said it appears that every time the state’s books were out of whack, money was shifted from somewhere into an account that helped balance it out.

Gov. Henry McMaster said while it does not inspire confidence, he’s glad that no money was lost.

Last year, South Carolina’s top accountant resigned over a $3.5 billion error that dealt with money allotted to higher education.

The problem began when the state changed computer systems in the 2010s, the Associated Press reports.

