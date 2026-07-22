South Carolina health officials report uptick in cyclosporiasis cases

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina health officials are now reporting 30 cases of cyclosporiasis, according to the latest data.

Of those cases, the outbreak linked to a dangerous intestinal parasite is being reported most in the Upstate area this year.

Health officials say the virus typically increases during the summer, but this year is different. To put it into perspective, the health department reported about 50 cases of cyclosporiasis cases per year over the last five years.

A data analytics platform reports foot traffic at Taco Bell, Subway, Chipotle and Cava have all seen a drop in customers during the outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration believes Taylor Farms, a lettuce supplier of many Taco Bell locations, is likely the source.

On Tuesday, North Carolina health officials said there are now more than 500 cyclosporiasis cases in the state. In the last week alone, 254 people have gotten sick.

Health officials say they don’t know which products are causing the outbreak here.

To protect yourself from the virus, North Carolina health officials say you should wash all fresh fruits and vegetables with warm water and cook them to at least 160 degrees to kill the parasite, if you can.

©2026 Cox Media Group