South Carolina lawmakers consider delaying primary over redistricting battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some South Carolina lawmakers are considering delaying next month’s congressional primary amid a battle over redistricting.

President Trump has encouraged Republican-controlled states to take this unusual step of mid-decade redistricting.

The move aims to help Republicans retain control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

The redistricting process in South Carolina began this week after state leaders reported that the White House, including President Trump, asked them to “take a look” at redrawing the state’s maps.

President Trump has specifically asked multiple Republican-controlled states to pursue mid-decade redistricting.

Nearly two dozen South Carolinians spoke at the legislature to express opposition to redistricting.

Speakers raised concerns that changing the maps undermines trust in elections and stated that the majority of South Carolinians desire fair maps.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who represents the Charleston area, commented on the implications of redistricting. South Carolina currently has only one Democratic representative.

“This fight…[is] about whether our democracy belongs to the people, or to politicians who change the rules when they don’t like the results,” Clyburn said.

South Carolina House Majority Leader David Hiott addressed the legislative process involved. State Republican leaders assert that partisan gerrymandering is legal.

Hiott explained that “There would be a bill filed, it would go to a committee, the committee would have hearings, it would do all those things that a normal bill would do.”

In a related development, the Virginia Supreme Court blocked an attempt by Democrats to redraw that state’s congressional map through an April referendum.

The court ruled that the process used to place the measure on the ballot violated Virginia’s constitution.

Virginia Democrats had hoped the new map could help offset Republican redistricting gains in other states.

They also anticipated it could potentially flip as many as four House seats. The measure had passed with just under 52% of support.

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