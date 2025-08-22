South Carolina Little League team’s World Series run comes to end

IRMO, S.C. — The miraculous run for the Little League baseball team representing South Carolina in the World Series has come to an end.

The team from Irmo lost Thursday night to Nevada after making it all the way to the semifinals of the United States bracket.

Nevada ended up securing the win 5-3.

It was the first time in South Carolina history that a team from the state won multiple games at the Little League World Series.

North Carolina hasn’t represented the Southeast region in the LLWS since 2017, when Greenville won a ticket to the tournament.

Nevada’s team will next play Connecticut, and the winner will face the winner of the International bracket in the World Series championship on Aug. 25.

