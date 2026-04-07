South Carolina man sentenced for murdering Lancaster man, killing dog

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man in South Carolina will spend life in prison after killing a Lancaster man and his dog several years ago.

According to our partners at the Rock Hill Herald, Derrick Brown was just off of parole in 2023 when he shot and killed Timothy Barbee, 51, and his six-month-old puppy.

It happened inside a home on Hughes Street.

The Herald reported that Brown, 40, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after a four-day trial.

Derrick Thomas Brown

Brown was convicted of murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Brown was acquitted of one first-degree burglary charge.

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