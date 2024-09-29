South Carolina music festival featuring Eric Church canceled due to Helene

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Organizers of the inaugural outdoor Field and Stream Music Fest in Winnsboro, South Carolina, have postponed the Oct. 4-6 event due to Hurricane Helene, organizers said Saturday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement,” organizers said in a statement. “Given the state of emergency and challenging conditions on the ground, this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution.”

Eric Church was among the headline acts scheduled to perform along with Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and many others.

“Power is still out on site, deliveries have been delayed, and some areas of the festival grounds remain inaccessible.”

The production team for the event and site engineers determined it wouldn’t be safe to proceed.

“While we are deeply disappointed, the safety of our fans, sponsors, staff, and crew remains our highest priority,” according to the announcement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the storm.”

New dates will be announced soon. Tickets and camping will automatically roll over to the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available.

Refunds will begin within two weeks.

VIDEO: VIDEO: Historic flooding in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

